Fogging in Christ Church and St Michael this week Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ mosquito reduction programme will forge ahead next week when the Vector Control Unit visits areas in the parishes of Christ Church and St Michael.

Fogging will begin on Monday, June 3, in the following Christ Church districts: Coral Lane, Seaside Drive, Seclusion Road, Ocean Mist Drive, Enterprise Coast Road, Light House Drive, and surrounding communities.

The Unit will remain in the south of the island on Tuesday, June 4, when it visits Upper Carters Gap, Rollins Road, Bournes Land, Goodland Gardens, and Highway U.

On Wednesday, June 5, the team will take the fogging programme to St Michael, where it will stay for the remainder of the week. The Unit will go into Skeete Road and avenues, Ivy and avenues, Hoytes Road, Gittens Road, and environs.

The next day, Thursday, June 6, Howells Cross Road, Pinder Gap, Back Ivy, Mayers Road, Proute Road, and Dean’s Road will be targeted.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, June 7, in Gittens Road, Gittens Gap, Martinique Road, Lovers Road, Welches Terrace and Avenues, and neighbouring districts.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 PM. daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.