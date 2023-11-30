Focus on family and community for a better future Loop Barbados

As Barbados charts its future, strengthening the community and rebuilding family structures must take precedence says Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The Prime Minister emphasised on returning to traditional Barbadian roots as she spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the Monument to the Barbadian Family on Tuesday, November 28 at Heroes Square.

The monument replaces the statue of famed British Admiral, Horatio Nelson, which was Trafalgar Square, now Heroes Square, in the centre of Bridgetown. We Loyal Sons and Daughters, designed by Hugh Holder and Vincent Jones, features slabs which salute the 11 National Heroes of Barbados.

Prime Minister Mottley insisted that repairing family structures and communal relationships must be addressed to create a better future for nation’s children.

“What does it mean to be firm craftsmen of our fate? I say to you this afternoon, that we in this generation, as the children know not only of Independence, but of the Republic have determined that being firm craftsmen of our fate means being faithful to our paths and committed to building a future.

And if we understand that, then we know that if we are to be faithful to our past, the one institution that has not received the healing that they ought to have received and continues to suffer in a way that we see regrettably, in too many examples in our landscape is our family. Family that was broken from the time that they brought the people here in order to determine that one group should have dominion over another group,” she remarked as she spoke about the significance of the installation.

Mottley stated that Barbados’ National Heroes were representative of what could be achieved with a close-knitted community and family.

“The national heroes as signified shows us what is possible, but without the family none of them would be where they are today, capable of producing what they produce to build this nation.”

“Not enough is being done to keep families together in our communities and this time, we can’t look outside for the answer. We have to look within when we speak about the need to remove the scars of slavery. One of those things must be the commitment to raise our children.

And we know that in our context of family is the extended family. The grandmother, the great and the godmother, the auntie, the uncle, because these are the voices and these are the hands that help nurture and raise our children, particularly when they fall on doubt or fall on hard times. I ask us today to continue that tradition. Because it is only through solidarity and community and family that we can rise to be the best that we can because as a small nation, we need everyone moving in the same direction,” she stressed.