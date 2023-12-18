Flooding can occur; BMS urges residents, visitors to be prepared Loop Barbados

Barbados is under a flood watch issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS).

The initial watch alert is valid from 6am today, Monday, December 18, and will be UPDATED/TERMINATED at 12 Noon or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favourable for flooding within the next 48 hours. It does not mean that flooding will occur but it is possible.

Reason

Over the weekend, occasional moderate to intense showers were observed across the island. This pattern is expected to persist into today with pockets of heavy to intense showers which may result in additional accumulations between 25mm and 50mm.

As a result, the BMS has upgraded from yesterday’s flash flood watch to today’s flood watch for Barbados.

Advice:

Citizens and visitors should expect possible moderate to significant:

Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.

Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city.

Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.).

Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could be elevated to red at short notice.