Flood watch in effect | Loop Barbados

Flood watch in effect
The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flood watch for Barbados.

A trough system that affected the island overnight brought isolated maximum accumulations of up to 50mm in moderate to heavy showers.

Throughout today, Friday, February 25, conditions remain favourable for further accumulations of 25 to 50mm of rainfall.

Residents and visitors have been advised to prepare for the following:

Significant runoff from higher elevations.Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Large water settlements on roads and fields.Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Possibility of significant delays on traffic routes with some roads likely impassable.Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows.Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

The BMS will provide another weather update at 6 pm.

