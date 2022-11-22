Flood Watch in effect for Barbados due to passing trough system Loop Barbados

Barbados is now under flood watch.

This alert message is valid from 4:40 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and will be updated at 6 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall (generally within 48 hours) could result in flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in heavy to violent showers are anticipated throughout the remainder of the early morning hours as a trough system continues to affect the island.

Key Message:

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period :

Significant runoff from higher elevations.

Significant soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

Large water settlements on roads and fields.

Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.

Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast-moving water flows.

Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.

For more information specific to your area, please visit:-

https://www.barbadosweather.org/weatherBarResp.php or our social media pages