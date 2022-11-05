Flood watch in effect for 12 hours Loop Barbados

A flood watch has been issued for the entire island.

The Barbados Meteorological Services says this alert is valid from 6:00 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022 and will be updated at 6:00 pm, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flood watch is issued when the conditions are favourable for flooding within the next 48 hours. It does not mean that flooding willoccur, but it is possible.

Cause:An upper-level divergent pattern along with surface to low-level convergence is expected to continue generating occasional pockets ofmoderate to heavy showers and rain today.

Rainfall:

Maximum rainfall accumulations of 20.0 to 30.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers arepossible with shower activity likely to persist throughout the remainder of the weekend.

Advice:-Significant runoff from higher elevations.-Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces.-Large water settlements on roads and fields.-Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).-Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.-Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast moving water flows.-Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

Due to the saturated nature of the soils, this Watch could be upgraded to a Warning at short notice.