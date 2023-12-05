FlightSupport launches in Barbados Loop Barbados

FlightSupport Ltd, a subsidiary of the InterIsland Aviation Services Group (IASG), launched its operations in Barbados with a reception at The Cliff on November 29, and an airport launch at Grantley Adams International Airport on December 1, 2023.

Founded and led by Chairman, Lyndon Gardiner, FlightSupport has established itself as a leading provider of above- and below-wing support for scheduled air carriers. With an outstanding 28-year history of excellence in providing complete ground handling services, FlightSupport has received numerous accolades and commendations from airline partners for its dedication to excellent customer services.

With the launch of operations in Barbados, FlightSupport (Barbados) Ltd. consolidates and expands support for its sister company, interCaribbean Airways’ operations in the Southern Caribbean. The shift from third-party handling contractors to the experienced FlightSupport team enables interCaribbean Airways to deliver better service, efficiency, and reliability for travelers at Barbados and connecting onward throughout the Southern Caribbean and Guyana.

Speaking at the reception and welcoming FlightSupport to Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said, “I would like to express on behalf of our people that we are pleased with your decision to choose Barbados as a southern hub. This decision undoubtedly opens up more job opportunities for Barbadians. As you mentioned in your speech, I anticipate that over the next six to nine months, we will see continued expansion and increased utilization of these job opportunities.”

Expressing his pride at the launch, Gardiner, stated the launch of FlightSupport Barbados has created up to 53 additional jobs in the airline industry.

“I am delighted to share that FlightSupport Barbados has already made a substantial down payment to the Barbados community and economy by creating jobs and hiring 53 new employees to fill them. These talented individuals, comprising engineering, operations, customer service and ramp staff, have been trained and deployed for duty. They will join our other brand ambassadors and be the cornerstone of our operations here, where a Barbadian management team is already in place and delivering,” said the chairman.