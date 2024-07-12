Flash-Flood Watch, Yellow Thunderstorm Alert in effect for Barbados

As a tropical Wave affects the island throughout the day, excessive rainfall could generate flooding across low-lying areas of Barbados.

Therefore, The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Flash-Flood Watch and a Yellow Thunderstorm Alert for Barbados.

This Flash-Flood Watch or Warning was issued at 8:30am, today, Friday, July 12, 2024, and will be terminated at 6:00pm, today, or sooner if conditions warrant.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in light to heavy showers and periods of rain are possible with isolated higher amounts.

These conditions are expected to abate into tonight.

Discussion

As the tropical wave affects the island throughout today, occasional bursts of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to generate up to 50mm of rainfall which could result in short-onset flooding events at various times throughout the day.

Possible Impacts

There is the medium possibility of significant flooding which may result in soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields. Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.)Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.

What you should do

The public should follow recommendations from the department of emergency management and monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/marineBarResp.php, BMS social media pages, their hotline at 976-2376, or the office at 535-0022.

(GIS).