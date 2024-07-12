Flash-Flood Watch, Yellow Thunderstorm Alert in effect for Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Flash-Flood Watch, Yellow Thunderstorm Alert in effect for Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Friday Jul 12

27°C
Barbados News

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in light to heavy showers and periods of rain are possible with isolated higher amounts.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As a tropical Wave affects the island throughout the day, excessive rainfall could generate flooding across low-lying areas of Barbados.

Therefore, The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Flash-Flood Watch and a Yellow Thunderstorm Alert for Barbados.

This Flash-Flood Watch or Warning was issued at 8:30am, today, Friday, July 12, 2024, and will be terminated at 6:00pm, today, or sooner if conditions warrant.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in light to heavy showers and periods of rain are possible with isolated higher amounts. 

These conditions are expected to abate into tonight.

Discussion

As the tropical wave affects the island throughout today, occasional bursts of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to generate up to 50mm of rainfall which could result in short-onset flooding events at various times throughout the day.

Possible Impacts

There is the medium possibility of significant flooding which may result in soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields. Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.)Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.

What you should do

The public should follow recommendations from the department of emergency management and monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/marineBarResp.php, BMS social media pages, their hotline at 976-2376, or the office at 535-0022.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Icons of Bajan soca for Tipsy Music Festival in honour of Crop Over 50

Barbados News

First Citizens Fusions new date

Business

Data of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to a third-party platform

More From

Barbados News

See also

34-year-old man to appear in court on gun, drug charges

He was charged with offences committed on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Barbados News

Shooting at Bellevue, St Michael; Man listed in serious condition

The shooting incident occurred at about 8:30am today, Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Bellevue, Waterford, St Michael.

Barbados News

Fatal stabbing in St Elizabeth, St Joseph

One man is dead at the scene and another has been transported by ambulance to seek medical attention.

Barbados News

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Kickstart Rush defeats Rush Alaska 3-1

Barbados News

Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists draw positions

The draw took place at Scotiabank, Broad Street yesterday, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Barbados News

Weather Report: Tropical wave affecting the island

An increase in atmospheric moisture is expected over Barbados and the region as the tropical wave presently along 54W begins to affect the island chai