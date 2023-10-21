Flash flood watch issued for certain districts Loop Barbados

Showers in the north and to the northwest of the island have led the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) to issue a flash flood watch for said areas.

The watch is valid from 1:45Ppm, today Sunday, October 22, 2023 and will be TERMINATED at 5pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

The BMS further explained that localized activity across the northern and northwestern districts is likely to generate 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in scattered moderate heavy showers throughout the afternoon.

Persons should be aware of the following:

-Runoff from higher elevations

-Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

-Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.

-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

-Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.

-Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns.