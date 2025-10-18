Flash-Flood Watch issued for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Flash-Flood Watch for the island as a strong tropical wave approaches from the central Atlantic.

The system is expected to bring periods of light to heavy showers from Saturday night, becoming more frequent on Sunday as the wave affects the island. Rainfall accumulations of one to three inches are forecast, with gusty winds and possible isolated thunderstorms.

A Small-Craft and High-Surf Advisory is also in effect as above-normal swells are expected to create hazardous marine conditions.

The BMS warned that water settlement on roads and in low-lying areas could lead to delays and possible diversions. Increases in water levels in ponds and drains, as well as minor flooding and soil erosion in exposed areas, are also possible. Strong winds may cause unsecured objects such as tents or garbage bins to tumble or roll.

Residents are advised to monitor updates from the BMS, Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Government Information Service (GIS) via official channels and local media.

The Flash-Flood Watch was issued at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will be updated at noon on Sunday, or earlier if conditions warrant.

Officials have cautioned that the watch could be upgraded to a warning at short notice.