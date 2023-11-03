Flash flood watch issued for Barbados Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados

This alert message is valid from 7 pm, November 3 and will be updated 6 am on Saturday, November 4 or sooner if conditions warrant.

A trough system is affecting the island and rainfall accumulations up to 1.5 inches has already been recorded across the island. An additional 2 to 3 inches is likely across the island.

Key Messages: Possible moderate to significant:–Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city. -Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.).-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red at short notice.