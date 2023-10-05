Flash flood watch issued, BMS warns of gusty winds Loop Barbados

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flash flood watch advisory for Barbados.

BMS reports maximum rainfall accumulations of 30.0 to 50.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and gusty winds are likely this afternoon.

“We expect this shower activity will last for one hour to one-and-a-half hours this afternoon,” said BMS director Sabu Best in an issued statement.

Best said the feature approaching the island was not generating a lot lightning activity but there were lightning strikes across the northwestern sections off Barbados.

Key Message:

Possible moderate to significant:Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable.Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.