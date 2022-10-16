Flash flood watch issued as dark clouds loom Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Flash flood watch issued as dark clouds loom Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Flash flood watch issued as dark clouds loom

Isolene Waterman $84,500 richer with Double Draw win

The ladies’ wowed on night #2 of the Barbados Jazz Excursion

Barbados Jazz and Golf Excursion returns live after a 2-year hiatus

Wilson overwhelms seniors at VEXX Tournament

One injured in Ivy shooting

Entertainer Shaneil Muir collapses in MoBay

Two injured in Content

Prince Swanny’s Swanology album is out

Ghanaian official assures Barbadians of nurse competency

Sunday Oct 16

29?C
Barbados News

West areas on alert

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Clouds seen from Bridgetown

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for Western districts with immediate effect.

The alert is valid from 1:30 pm and will be discontinued at 6pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than six hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Rainfall

Light to moderate showers are expected across western districts this afternoon during localized activity.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely.

Advice

Residents and visitors should be prepared for:

Strong runoff from higher elevations

Soil erosion is likely on bared or scarred land surfaces

Debris such as small rocks, mud and tree foliage could end up on roads and property

Traffic delays are likely

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 29, 2022 09:20 PM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Flash flood watch issued as dark clouds loom

Sport

Salah ends Man City’s unbeaten start as Liverpool triumph

Community

Isolene Waterman $84,500 richer with Double Draw win

See also

More From

Sport

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Tyrese Beckles will be participating in the ICC programme from October 3 to December 9

Barbados News

Wilson overwhelms seniors at VEXX Tournament

Louis Wilson wins Barbados Chess Federation’s VEXX Tournament

Barbados News

One injured in Ivy shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at the Ivy Housing Area, St Michael around 4:45 pm on Saturday, October 15.
According to police public relations, acting inspector

Barbados News

Ghanaian official says nurse relationship with Barbados ‘here to stay’

“This is the first government that has decided as a matter of policy to send nurses abroad”

Entertainment

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.
Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24

Community

Scotiabank donates US$30, 000 to I am a Girl

75 girls between the age 15 to 18 will benefit from the donation