Flash flood watch in effect Loop Barbados

Excessive rainfall today, Sunday, June 2, 2024 could generate flooding across low-lying areas in Barbados. Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Flood Watch. These conditions are predicted to peak around midday with some improvement today, Sunday, June 2, 2024.

**** Hazard Info ****

Possible Impacts

There is the medium possibility of significant flooding which may result in soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces. Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions. Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.). Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.

What you should do

The public should follow recommendations from the department of emergency management. The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

Discussion

Moisture and instability trailing a tropical wave with favourable upper-level support will continue affecting the island today. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the occasional widespread light to heavy showers, rain and a medium chance of thunderstorms are forecast. Rainfall accumulation of 2 to 3 inches (50 mm to 75 mm) and isolated higher amounts are expected.

General Information

A Flood Watch is issued when the conditions are favourable for flooding within the next 48 hours. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible. This Flood Watch was issued at 7:00 AM Sunday, June 2 , 2024 and will be terminated at 6:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.