Flash flood watch in effect for Barbados Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch in effect for Barbados until 6 pm.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), unstable conditions are affecting the island has already generated 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall across parts of St James, St George and St Michael this morning.

Occasional moderate to heavy shower activity is expected to continue throughtout the remainder of the day with an additional inch of rainfall is likely.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are possible :-.

Significant runoff from higher elevations. -Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Large water settlements on roads and fields.Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast moving water flows.Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

This alert will be updated at 6 pm or sooner should conditions warrant.