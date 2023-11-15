Flash Flood Watch in effect as weak tropical wave passes Loop Barbados

Update: 12:15pm

The flash flood watch has been extended.

It is now valid for another six hours, so from 12 noon Thursday, November 16, 2023, and will be TERMINATED at 6pm Thursday, November 16, 2023, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Reason for extension

A tropical wave will be affecting Barbados bringing occasional heavy to intense showers. Rainfall accumulations up to an inch are possible throughout the afternoon period.

Original story below

[Original story: 8am, November 16, 2023]

A flash flood watch is in effect for the island now.

The alert is valid from 8am today, Thursday, November 16, 2023 and will be UPDATED/TERMINATED at 12 noon Thursday, November 16, 2023 or sooner if conditions warrant.

Reason

A tropical wave will be affecting Barbados bringing occasional heavy to intense showers. Rainfall accumulations between 1 to 2 inches are possible throughout the morning into afternoon period.

Advice Residents and visitors can expect possible moderate to significant:

-Runoff from higher elevations.

-Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

-Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.

-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

-Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast-moving water flows.

-Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns.

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.