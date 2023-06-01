Flash-flood watch in effect as tropical wave passes Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Flash-flood watch in effect as tropical wave passes
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Update expected around 6pm unless conditions change

Loop News

May 31, 2023 12:12 PM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados is under a flash fliid watch at present.

The alert message is valid from 10:45am Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and will be updated at 6pm this evening or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than six hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

ConditionsA tropical wave is currently affecting the island and rainfall accumulations of up to 25mm have been recorded across parts of the island.

These unstable conditions will continue to affect the island into tonight generating pockets of moderate to heavy showers.

A further 25mm to 50mm is possible during the next 12 hours.

Advice

Residents and visitors should be prepared for the following possibilities if this alert level elevates to red:- Significant runoff from higher elevations.-Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces.-Large water settlements on roads and fields.-Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).-Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.-Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows.-Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

