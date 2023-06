The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), the outer bands from Tropical Storm Bret are generating pockets of moderate to heavy showers across the island.

Rainfall of one to three inches is possible over the next few hours.

Other watches or warnings in effect:

Barbados is under a Tropical Storm Warning

High surf warning in effect

Small craft warning in place