Flash flood watch for northern and central parts of Barbados Loop Barbados

Moderate to heavy showers expected

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flash-flood watch for the northern and central districts of Barbados.

Due to intense daytime heating and light wind speeds, moderate to heavy showers are expected to continue throughout the duration of the afternoon.

Key Messages:

Possible moderate to significant:Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns.Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red

The alert will be terminated at 6 pm or sooner, if conditions warrant.

