Flash flood watch for north and central districts Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch is in effect for the central and northern districts of Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that light wind speeds and adquate daytime heating has led to localised shower activity. Accumulations of 10.0 to 25.0 mm in heavy to intense showers are forecast across the watch area.

Residents can expect possible moderate to significant:

Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns.

Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.