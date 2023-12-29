Flash flood watch for central and southern parishes Loop Barbados

The central and southern parishes of Barbados are under flash flood watch.

A combination of light wind speeds and daytime heating generated some flooding across Barbados during the last few days. These conditions are expected to occur today over central and southern parishes with rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50 mm ( 1 to 2 inches) in moderate to heavy showers.

Key Messages:Possible moderate to significant:-

Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions.Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.).Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.Runoff from higher elevations.