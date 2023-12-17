Flash flood warning Loop Barbados

[Update: 8:30 pm]

Flash flood watch remains in effect.

Unstable conditions are affecting the island and rainfall accumulations between 25 to 50mm are possible in pockets of moderate to heavy showers tonight.

[Update: 2:30 pm]

The flash flood warning for Barbados has been downgraded to a flash flood watch.

Unstable conditions are affecting the island and parts of St. Peter has already recorded rainfall accumulations of around 25mm. A further 25 to 75mm are possible in moderate to heavy showers this afternoon into tonight.

[Original published: Saturday, December 16 at 1:15pm ]

Flash flood warning

A flash flood warning has been issued for Barbados.

Barbados Meteorological Services reports that unstable conditions are affecting the island and rainfall accumuation between 25 to 75mm in heavy to intense showers are expected this afternoon and into tonight.

Key Message: Imminent Significant to life-threatening:-.

Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces. Water settlements on roads and fields.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. -Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.

This alert will be updated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.