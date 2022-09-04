Flash flood warning issued for Western districts Loop Barbados

Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood warning for Western sections of Barbados.

This alert is from 8am and will be UPDATED/TERMINATED at 12pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 50.0 to 100.0 mm in heavy showers are expected this morning.

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period :

Strong runoff from higher elevations

Soil erosion likely on bared or scarred land surfaces

Debris such as small rocks, mud and tree foliage could end up on roads and property

Traffic delays are likely

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.