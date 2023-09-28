Flash flood warning issued for northern and central areas of Barbados Loop Barbados

Thursday Sep 28

Moderate to heavy showers forecast

14 hrs ago

A flash flood warning is in effect for the northern and central districts of Barbados.

Moderate to heavy showers are currently in progress over northern and central districts. These showers are expected to continue throughout the afternoon with occasional breaks. Expect one to two inches of rain with isolated higher amounts in the warning area.

Key Message:

Imminent Significant to life-threatening – Runoff from higher elevations.

Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

Water settlements on roads and fields.

Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc).

Large objects or debris from higher elevations may become embedded within fast-moving water flows.

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.

Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cut off in and out of minor towns.

This alert message is valid from 11.30 am, Wednesday, September 27 and will be updated or terminated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

