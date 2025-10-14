Flash-flood warning issued for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has upgraded its advisory from a Flash-flood Watch to a Flash-flood Warning for the island.

While rainfall is not expected to be continuous this afternoon, intense showers and occasional heavy downpours are likely due to the unstable weather conditions around Barbados.

Authorities have warned that shower activity is expected to increase overnight, raising the risk of flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, avoid low-lying areas, and monitor official updates. (BMS)