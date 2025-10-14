barbados-gazette-logo
BMS issues advisory on potential rough seas this weekend Education officials meet at Charles F. Broome after teachers report sick Government dismisses reports of foreign exchange shortage in Guyana One moment, please... Nurses at The Glebe off the job until security improves Chief Justice, top security officials receive National Honours
Local News

Flash-flood warning issued for Barbados

14 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Share post:

The Barbados Meteorological Services has upgraded its advisory from a Flash-flood Watch to a Flash-flood Warning for the island. 

While rainfall is not expected to be continuous this afternoon, intense showers and occasional heavy downpours are likely due to the unstable weather conditions around Barbados. 

Authorities have warned that shower activity is expected to increase overnight, raising the risk of flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, avoid low-lying areas, and monitor official updates. (BMS)

Related articles

Support us

Related News

08 October 2025

24 killed as army paraglider bombs Myanmar Buddhist festival

05 October 2025

Concerns over full free movement

08 October 2025

Tropical Storm Jerry to become a hurricane as it nears Leewards

03 October 2025

AG: Downgrade based on US law