Flash flood warning issued as rains begin to pour Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood warning for the island.

This alert message is valid from 11:50 pm, Saturday, September 17, 2022, and will be updated or terminated at 6 am Sunday, September 18, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Forecast

Unstable conditions trailing Tropical Storm Fiona are affecting the island.

Mostly cloudy occasional continuous heavy to violent showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall accumulations up to 50.0 mm have already been reported across some sections of the island during the last 12 hours and further accumulations reaching up to 75.0 mm are anticipated throughout the remainder of the night in heavy to violent showers.

Advice

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period :

Significant runoff from higher elevations

Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces

Large water settlements on roads and fields

Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable

Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast moving water flows

Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible

For more information specific to your area, please visit:

https://www.barbadosweather.org/weatherBarResp.php