Flash flood warning in effect until 6pm Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), has discontinued the flash flood warning for Barbados.

In a post to Facebook, the BMS said this warning has been discontinued across Barbados effective 4:30 pm today, Monday 6 November.

The BMS said that throughout the morning and into the afternoon just over an inch of rainfall was received across the island.

Shower activity has significantly decreased over the last few hours, therefore, the flash flood warning has been discontinued.

Unstable conditions will persist throughout the night into early morning during this time some light to moderate showers are likely.

The warning had originally been issued at 12 noon today, following a series of flash flood watches over the weekend.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.