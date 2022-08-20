Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Barbados Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued an alert for a flash flood warning.

The warning is in effect for Western and Central Districts of the island.

This alert message is valid from 1:30pm and will be terminated at 6:00pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Cause:Deep layered moisture, light winds and strong daytime heating are resulting in localized activity across some western and centraldistricts.

Rainfall:Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are expected this afternoon.

Advice:

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period -Strong runoff from higher elevations.

Soil erosion is likely on bared or scarred land surfaces.

Debris such as small rocks, mud and treefoliage could end up on roads and property.

Traffic delays are likely.

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

For more information specific to your area, please visit:- https://www.barbadosweather.org/weatherBarResp.php or our social