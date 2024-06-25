Five scholarships granted under soil project

Five candidates from across the region have been granted full scholarships to pursue postgraduate studies in soil sciences, at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus, Trinidad.

The scholarship opportunities were launched under the aegis of ‘The Caribbean Small Island Developing States Multi-country Soil Management Initiative, for Integrated Landscape Restoration and Sustainable Food Systems (CSIDS SOILCARE) – Phase I Project’.

The eight participating countries, involved in the regional project aimed at strengthening soil management in CSIDS, are Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, and St. Lucia.

Regional Land Expert from the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management, Dr Ronen Francis revealed:

“Twenty applicants, from eight countries involved in Phase One of the Project, vied for the scholarships.”

“The five grantees are from Barbados, Guyana, Belize, Haiti, and St Lucia. They will start at the MPhil level, for those who don’t already have a Masters. For those who do, they will probably just do the prerequisites and go straight into PhD research.”

The Barbadian recipient is Senior Agricultural Assistant with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Michelle Wilson-Howard.

“Some of the scholarship winners will be studying composting and others will be doing soil physics, chemistry, soil fertility and watershed management, but all within the Faculty of Food and Agriculture. This is a great opportunity for five lucky candidates,” Dr Francis said.

(PR).