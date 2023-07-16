Five reasons to sign up for sports camp Loop Barbados

It’s time for children to touch grass!

Summer is here and we know what this means – the children are out of school for two months and parents need to keep them gainfully occupied.

In the past, most of us would have just hung around at home with friends, while under the care of an older sibling or adult.

Roaming the streets, going to the beach, or sitting in front of the television all day being entertained by television shows, movies, and video games.

Summer camps became a valuable ally to parents particularly in the mid-90’s, early 2000s, with some organizations offering skill development, academic, craft and sports camps throughout the island.

While each camp caters to a particular need, Loop Sports has provided the top five reasons to enroll in a sports camp this summer.

Health & Wellness.

Most recently, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education have been advocating for a healthier lifestyle amongst our young people.

With the recent implementation of the National Nutritional Policy, a sports camp complements the dietary requirements of a healthy lifestyle.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that children ages five to seventeen years should participate in moderate to vigorous physical activity for at least 60 minutes per day.

Brain power.

Past and continuous research has shown that physical activity, especially amongst children, results in improved cognition.

Aerobic exercise increases blood flow to the brain, which leads directly to development of neurons, especially to young brains.

Research shows that exercise throughout life reduces the risk of developing dementia and other brain disorders.

Social Skills Development.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a widespread effect on society.

There have been physical, psychological, and social implications, which have provoked change, with one of the most impacted ones being socialization.

We were instructed to avoid contact, maintain social distances, and only engage in activity with those in our households. We were socially amputated.

One of the benefits of sports camp is the creation of friendships. Children from various backgrounds are united by a love for the game, a particular athlete or team.

Constant interaction improves communication, cooperation, and collaboration, formally and informally.

Reduction of screen time and social media.

Social media is not all bad, but taking a break sometimes will not hurt either.

The intense activity of sports camp moderates’ technology and mobile phone use, which their eyes and brains will thank them for in the long run.

Improve confidence & self-esteem.

Confidence-building is huge in sports, especially if you excel and progress beyond your expectations.

Even if you are not athletically gifted, one can develop skills or specific aspects of the game which can improve the way you feel about yourself.

Confidence is not based on victory, but the process of setting goals and achieving them.

“The sense of accomplishment and confidence you gain from meeting goals, encourages you to be better and want more” (Erica Hamel, 2010).

Bonus:

Fun!

The ideal place for fun and frolic is at sports camp.