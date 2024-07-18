Fishers Ball and Awards Ceremony cancelled


The cancellation is due to the ongoing recovery efforts, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

Members of the public are advised that the inaugural Fisheries Ball and Awards Ceremony will no longer be held on Sunday, July 21, as previously scheduled.

In a statement made today, Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Fisheries Division explained that this cancellation was due to the ongoing recovery efforts, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl:

“The event has been cancelled until further notice, given the current circumstances involving recovery efforts, due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.”

The Fisheries Division further apologized for any inconvenience caused and professed that they will be looking forward to hosting the event later this year.

(GIS).

