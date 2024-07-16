Fisherfolk to be honored at awards ceremony

Fishers in Barbados will soon be celebrated and recognised for their contribution to the development of the fishing industry over the years.

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, the inaugural Fisheries Ball and Awards Ceremony will take place under the theme ‘A Blue Carpet Affair’.

This ceremony is also being hosted to commemorate the Fisheries Division’s 80th Anniversary.

The black-tie invitation only event, endeavours to bring stakeholders along the fisheries value chain together, in one room, in order to ensure that the vision for the fishing industry is clearly articulated.

Showcases of visual and culinary arts; fashion; film; poetry and music will be used as platforms at the ceremony, to demonstrate interventions and promote awareness of the issues impacting the fishing industry, as well as data-driven solutions to inform decision-making.

The event will also includes the screening of a mini-documentary entitled “The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing”. It features exceptional ‘Bajan’ fisherwomen and a tribute to late stalwarts, whose legacies live on.

The film encompasses women’s contributions to the sustainable development of the fishing sector in Barbados and the need for their participation in policy and decision-making.

(GIS).