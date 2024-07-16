Fisherfolk to be honored at awards ceremony

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Fisherfolk to be honored at awards ceremony
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Tuesday Jul 16

27°C
Barbados News

The inaugural Fisheries Ball and Awards Ceremony takes place on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

-9727 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fishers in Barbados will soon be celebrated and recognised for their contribution to the development of the fishing industry over the years.

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, the inaugural Fisheries Ball and Awards Ceremony will take place under the theme ‘A Blue Carpet Affair’.

This ceremony is also being hosted to commemorate the Fisheries Division’s 80th Anniversary.

The black-tie invitation only event, endeavours to bring stakeholders along the fisheries value chain together, in one room, in order to ensure that the vision for the fishing industry is clearly articulated.

 Showcases of visual and culinary arts; fashion; film; poetry and music will be used as platforms at the ceremony, to demonstrate interventions and promote awareness of the issues impacting the fishing industry, as well as data-driven solutions to inform decision-making.

The event will also includes the screening of a mini-documentary entitled “The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing”. It features exceptional ‘Bajan’ fisherwomen and a tribute to late stalwarts, whose legacies live on.

The film encompasses women’s contributions to the sustainable development of the fishing sector in Barbados and the need for their participation in policy and decision-making.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Visitor drowns in pool at Rockley Golf Course and Country Club

Business

Seprod leverages CPJ expertise to drive hotel distribution expansion

Barbados News

Fisherfolk to be honored at awards ceremony

More From

Festivals

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

The 50th Anniversary Tent celebrated Barbadian talent at the official opening of Crop Over 2024

Barbados News

See also

Retired Police Inspector “Lokey” passes

His funeral takes place this Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church at 2pm.

Festivals

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

The premium food-inclusive event was held in the shaded ‘Mango Plot’ on Sunday July 7

World News

Watch: Passengers pulled from bus hanging from bridge in India

Several passengers were rescued from a bus hanging from a bridge in Haridwar, Uttarkhand, July 14.
Injured passengers were seen being pulled through the windows of the overturned vehicle.
The bu

Barbados News

Retired attorney-at-law Carl Crichlow passes

He passed away at age 85 on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Caribbean News

Caribbean Governments condemn attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Across the Caribbean region, governments have issued strong condemnations following the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. The incident, which occurred during a public appear