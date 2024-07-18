Fish processors in Barbados going above and beyond

Large fish processors in Barbados have been lauded for going the extra mile in support of the fishing industry.

This praise came from Chief Fisheries Officer, Dr Shelly-Ann Cox, who was speaking at a recent press conference at the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy, Warrens Tower II.

She commended the fish processors for their high levels of corporate social responsibility.

She also stated:

“They go even beyond their role, in buying local fish and importing fish, from scholarships to provision of diesel, to service on the Fisheries Advisory Committee, to youth engagement as well, with internships and apprenticeships at their fish processing facilities.”

Dr Cox also stated that the tremendous support exhibited by fish processors is the perfect example of their willingness to propel and catalyse the development of the fishing industry.

(GIS).