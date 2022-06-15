First tourism forum on post-COVID airlift set for June 20 | Loop Barbados

First tourism forum on post-COVID airlift set for June 20
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
First tourism forum on post-COVID airlift set for June 20

Wednesday Jun 15

Tourists arriving in Barbados (BGIS File Photo)

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has announced the first in a series of forums with tourism stakeholders to keep them updated on Barbados tourism developments and global trends.

The first tourism forum will be held on Monday, June 20on the topic ofAirlift Post-COVID.

Chief Executive Officer of the BTMI, Jens Thraenhart, said: “It’s always important to have our tourism partners included in our mission to position Barbados as a premier destination. They need to know how we’re working on their behalf to increase visitation to the island; boost economic activity on the island; and of course, export the unique Barbadian culture and talent to the world.”

Thraenhart added: “We think it’s critical to start with the most important update for our stakeholders – how are we getting people to Barbados? We will be sharing insights into the upcoming winter 2022/23 season within the context of global civil aviation trends.

“We hope that everyone will leave informed and empowered to plan their respective businesses accordingly to make the most of the upcoming season.”

Tourism stakeholders will be invited to join the discussion on June 20 and details will be posted on the BTMI’s social media pages and in the local news.

