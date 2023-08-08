First-timer masquerader releases inhibitions Kadooment Day Loop Barbados

Jessica Mars dared to be different for Crop Over 2023.

However, constantly challenging herself is not foreign to Jessica.

The Barbadian creative and entrepreneur is the director of White Linen, a multi-media business which tells the love stories of others, and the owner of Cynthia, The Brand, which specialises in cocoa and shea butter.

This Kadooment Monday, Jessica took off her entrepreneurial hat and was ready to get on “bad, bad, bad” with the Crop Over Band, Vida by Esquire.

Speaking to Loop News, as she waited for the band to move from the First Caribbean car park, Jessica said she was looking forward to immersing herself in not just her favourite tunes – Leadpipe & Jus Jay’s Brain Freeze, You Know Da by Chief Dinn and Wild and Freaky by Jagwa De Champ Feat. Supa Nytro – but atmosphere and revelry on route to the Mighty Grynner Highway.

“I chose to do it this year to just get rid of any inhibitions, and feel more confident in myself and I’m pretty excited. There are lots of first timers and I’m pretty excited to hear some of my favourite songs on the road.

“I’m looking forward to having fun with my friends on the road. There are so many people I didn’t expect to see today that are going to be in my band and I’m excited to just have a good time.”