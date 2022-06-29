First round of voting for People’s Choice starts July 4 | Loop Barbados

Register now!! The deadline for artistes to register and upload their songs for a chance to win is today, June 29.

The National Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with the Student Revolving Loan Fund, Sunshine Snacks and Banks Beer, is making history this Crop Over season with a brand-new, exciting People’s Choice Competition that will put the power in the hands of the public, and more cash in the pockets of our local artists!

Like many of the Crop Over events this year, The NCF has decided to make some changes, in recognition of the way that the COVID-19 pandemic affected many of our artistes over the past two years.

The NCF will be foregoing its usual Soca Monarch Competition this year, in favour of the People’s Choice Competition that is sure to have many local artistes smiling.

“Well, the great thing about this new format, is that instead of a “winner-takes-all kind of format — we are trying to make sure that more artistes can benefit, particularly in this very difficult economic season,” said NCF music officer Kevin Moore.

“We know how much resources and effort it takes for artistes to compete at a high level, and we also know that without working for the past two years, the typical competition format might not be feasible for many of them.”

The deadline for the People’s Choice Competition is June 29 at 4 pm

The People’s Choice Competition will have two waves of voting. The first wave will see the top 40 artistes advance to the next round, and each will receive $2000 for advancing.

In the next round, the top 20 artistes, voted on by the public, will win a place to perform at the huge Soca Rukshun event taking place on Crop Over Sunday. The top 20 artistes will receive an additional $1 000 for advancing and $4 000 compensation for their performance at the Soca Rukshun show.

Moore also added that the competition would be a fantastic way to get the public involved, as often, persons may feel like their favourites were not successful in the typical Soca Monarch Competitions.

“If you have a song or artist that you really love this season, make sure that you get those votes in!” Moore asserted.

“You can think of this as a way of both ensuring that your favourite artistes are able to get some compensation additional compensation this season, as well as essentially getting to choose the line-up of our huge Soca Rukshun event.”

After submission, the first round of voting will begin July 4 and end July 10, with the top 40 artistes progressing to the next round.