First Regional Gender Equality Strategy consultations held in St Lucia Loop Barbados

The Deputy Programme Manager, Gender and Development, Anne-Marie Williams says the National Consultations on the Draft CARICOM Regional Gender Equality Strategy is the first of its kind in the region.

Williams says the goal of the strategy is to accelerate key priority actions that are in keeping with regional and international agreements that member states have signed on to and ratified.

“We do a lot individually as countries. We work in silence; Belize does its piece, Saint Lucia does its piece and so on. But what do we really achieve as a region?”

She adds that the Strategy has a Monitoring and Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Plan which is underpinned by specific CARICOM Gender Equality indicators.

Williams says these indicators will help to assess the progress made under the different priority pillars in the region.

“The strategy has seven priority pillars which speaks to access to health; inclusive quality education; good governance; gender equality and social inclusion; freedom from violence; sustainable natural resource management; and economic empowerment.”

Last week, Williams says there were virtual consultations in Grenada where they added culture to the list of priority pillars which she believes is important because it allows for an integral part of who we are as a people.

The National Consultations on Draft CARICOM Regional Gender Equality Strategy took place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Department of Gender Affairs Saint Lucia. Forty-two stakeholders, representing 32 governmental and non-governmental entities from Saint Lucia participated in the consultation held at the Bay Gardens Hotel.

Williams notes that there were discussions on issues solely attached to Saint Lucia.

“The participants have an opportunity to really look at what they’d like to see included in the strategy; what are some of the challenges in the region? What are some of the opportunities to do good on those issues?”

Following consultations, Williams says that member states will review the strategy and it will then go to a conference of heads of government for their blessing.

According to the Deputy Programme Manager, 20 CARICOM member states will take part in consultations on the strategy which, she adds, is being funded under the Regional Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Program with the help of UN Women and UNDP.