First phase of CALC to start July 1
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

The first stage of the Country Assessment of Living Conditions (CALC) is set to begin on Monday, July 1, 2024.

The survey is expected to produce household level data for evaluating the effectiveness of government’s socio-economic programmes and policies, aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

Thirty-five trained enumerators are expected to visit households across the island to interview residents about their socio-economic habits and patterns.

Householders are encouraged to cooperate with the enumerators who will be wearing branded polo shirts and will carry authorised identification cards.

(GIS).

