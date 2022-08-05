First local monkeypox case confirmed in Jamaica Loop Barbados

Jamaica has confirmed its first locally aquired case of monkeypox, bringing the number of cases confirmed in the country to three in total.

The latest patient had no recent travel history and has not been linked to the two previously announced cases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a release Friday. The patient is now in isolation at home and remains in stable condition.

The case is being investigated and contact tracing has begun, the release said.

“Especially during this festive season, Jamaicans are again being urged to remain vigilant by heightening their adherence to the infection prevention measures for COVID-19, which are effective in limiting spread of monkeypox, notably, frequent handwashing/sanitisation, maskwearing and physical distancing.”

Additionally, Jamaicans are encouraged to practice safer sex behaviours. The spread of monkeypox may occur when a person comes into close contact with an infected individual.

Person-to-person spread may occur through:

direct contact with Monkeypox skin lesions or scabs, including sexual contact and close personal contact

contact with contaminated personal items such as clothing, bed linen or towels used by an infected person; and

respiratory droplets by way of coughing or sneezing of an individual with a monkeypox rash.

Symptoms of monkeypox are usually mild to moderate and include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, and/or rash on the skin. People who experience these warning signs must immediately isolate and call ahead to their health centre or doctor before visiting.

For additional information on monkeypox, the public can visit the ministry’s website (www.moh.gov.jm) or contact their Parish Health Department.