First lady Jill Biden touts US commitment to South and Central America in Ecuador speech

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Quito, Ecuador (CNN)First lady Jill Biden spent her first full day of a trip through South and Central America on Thursday, using a speech at the Carondelet presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, to emphasize the importance of global assistance and building alliances.

The first lady used her remarks, made before a speech by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, to tout America’s commitment to this part of the world.

“You know, Joe and I hope that you know that he cares deeply about you, and I do too. And that’s why I’m here today,” said Biden, who on Friday departs for Panama before going on to Costa Rica. “The United States is committed to Ecuador.”

The first lady’s tour is meant to emphasize the role of the US in partnering with each country and those nations’ commitment to democracy, according to her office. The trip comes as the Biden administration faces several challenges on the immigration front, including a heated debate over Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic restriction that allows migrants to be turned away at the US-Mexico border because of the public health crisis.

The visit also serves as a precursor to the Summit of the Americas, being held in June in Los Angeles. The summit convenes every three to four years and brings together leaders of North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. This year will be the first time the United States has hosted the summit since its inception in 1994.

