First Independence Day baby girl will explore the world Loop Barbados

First-time mother Ayra Newton wants “the best life” for her daughter.

The first baby girl to be born on Independence Day 2023, Melody Sofia Newton-Headley has her mother’s whole heart.

Melody was due November 26, but arrived November 30 at 9:10am.

I want her always to be full of honesty

Asked if she knew she was having a girl in advance, the 20-year-old said, “I actually thought it was a boy, but I found out on October 22, that was the actual day of my shower. I had a gender reveal surprise at my shower.”

This being her first pregnancy, she had no comparison, but she said, in terms of the labour, “like with pushing, the pain was hot coming on to the ending, but she came fairly quick and easy – no rip, no tears, no cuts, nothing!”

Melody’s birth weight was 6lbs 9.2 ounces.

Talking to Loop while teaching Mel to latch on and nurse, Ayra is already showing she will be a great mother. And mother and daughter are working very in tandem. Switching from right to left as the duty-nurse assisted with the breastfeeding process, neither Ayra nor Melody made a sound. For all the while, throughout out the process and interview, Melody didn’t whimper or cry once. Though wide awake, with her bright eyes, she was just quiet and peaceful, wrapped in her blanket in her mum’s arms.

Smiling down at her daughter, Ayra said, “I’m just happy.

“I can’t wait to do all of the things I didn’t get to do as a kid with her. I want the best life for her.”

Asked what’s top of list, she said things like travel. “I want to take her on adventures and to explore, so hikes and stuff.”

Jokingly, we said, so Melody will be a little Princess Sofia meets Dora the Explorer, and with a laugh, Ayra said, “Yesss, just like that!” But on a serious note, Melody is named for her grandmother Sophia Newton, Ayra’s mother as well.

And in terms of the intangible gifts and life lessons she wants to pass on to her baby girl, Ayra insists, “I want her to be just like her mother – a go-getter, and to strive for excellence in whatever she does.”

Ayra, who was Barbados’s first Peace Ambassador back in 2018 at her alma mater Princess Margaret Secondary School, now has a career as a security agent at the Grantley Adams International Airport. Therefore, it was no surprise when she also stressed, “Like me too, I want her always to be full of honesty and trustworthy.” Ayra had captured the hearts of many Bajans and educators five years ago when she walked away from a bully and a fight. The incident went viral and when recognised by the then Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation as well as the JuvenileLiasonScheme, she pledged to set an example by her life for all other children. So Melody truly has a good template to learn from in her mum.

Melody is the first bundle of joy for her mom, but she has her 10-year-old brother and two-year-old sister from her dad, waiting excitedly to meet and play with her, once she’s discharged.