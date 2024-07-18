First Citizens Fusions returns after four-year hiatus

Following a four-year hiatus, the First Citizens Fusions in association with C&W Business is back just in time for Crop Over’s 50th anniversary celebrations sweeping the nation.

Music-lovers are in for a magical trip down memory lane when the event returns.

First Citizens Fusions which returns on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 8pm, will be staged at the prestigious and spacious grounds of Ilaro Court.

It will feature the Festival Band, led by the Barbados Police Service Band’s Director of Music Andrew Lynch and the Crop Over 50th Anniversary Band, led by Barbadian cultural icon Nicholas Brancker.

Chief Executive Officer of the NCF and Event Producer Carol Roberts, stated that she was thrilled to meet the longtime demand of audiences to see the Festival Band perform outside of the competition space, and promises a night of music unlike any other.

“You will be seeing not only the current members of the band, but a lot of the former members of the band coming on stage for guest performances”, she further stated, before sharing more about what the audience can expect.

“It’s that exceptional combination of the songs that we know, reinterpreted, reimagined and transformed into musical experiences that we are sure to love”, Roberts added.

Patrons will also enjoy local talent including Adrian Clarke, Bumba, TC, Madd, Roger Gittens, Mike Sealy, Red Plastic Bag, The Mighty Gabby, Kid Site, Serenader, James Lovell, John Roett, Jermone Waithe, Nikita and Lil Rick.

Event sponsors First Citizens Bank have been on board with the NCF/Crop Over since their entry into the Barbados market in 2011.

First Citizens Bank CEO Claire Jordan described both the partnership and the decision to reintroduce this event as “a happy reunion”.

“A nation’s culture resides in the heart and souls of its people. At First Citizens, supporting homegrown cultural events, such as Crop Over, is an important thing to us.”

“It is the cornerstone of the group’s corporate social responsibility. It is our belief that festivals such as Crop Over enhance the very fabric of our communities and by extension the lives of our Bajan people. By supporting initiatives like Fusions, we are doing our part to uplift the vibrant cultural landscape that benefits everyone,” the First Citizens CEO also said.

Roberts emphatically issued a call to all and sundry to be part of the event which will fuse talents, art forms and eras.

“Whether you’re part of the production team, you’re part of the performing cast, you’re a sponsor, or you’re one of the patrons, we outside”, she explained.

First Citizens Fusions tickets are $100 and can be purchased at National Cultural Foundation, CS Pharmacy, Natio (Fontabelle), Starcom (River Road), Nu Look Company (Roebuck Street), Mpowered (Sky Mall), Très Classe Boutique (Sheraton Mall), A&B Music Supplies (Wildey), Visual Oasis (Six Roads), Lotto Booth (Speighstown Opposite Bus Terminal), Codrington Estates Development Company Limited (St John).

For more information on First Citizens Fusions and other events on the Crop Over calendar, persons are encouraged to visit www.ncf.bb.

(PR/NCF).