First Citizens Community ready to assist youth in Barbados Loop Barbados

The charity arm of First Citizens Bank is seeking to invest in youth development and education in Barbados.

First Citizens Community officially launched in Barbados on Friday, January 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott.

During her address, interim chair of First Citizen Foundation, Lindi Ballah-Tull, called on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the island to submit projects and proposals to the Foundation. Ballah-Tull stressed that the Foundation wishes to support collaborate with non-profits to make a difference in the lives of Barbadians.

“Our intent when we launched remains as strong as ever today, to address complex societal issues and support various positive initiatives via three keys avenues – building a sense of community, serving a within the community, collaborating and meeting the needs of various individual communities,” said Ballah-Tull.

“In the coming days, you will see across our digital platform and in the local press, a call for proposals, which will allow NGOs to submit to us projects with a youth development and education focus for consideration. In an effort to ensure that the other critical areas are not completely excluded, initiatives in terms of culture, the environment, sport and the gender will be explored once it connects to the connects to the development of the young people in Barbados,” she added.

Chief executive officer of First Citizen Group, Karen Darbasie added: “The First Citizens Community brand and approach will allow us to develop and foster new partnerships, build stronger connections with individual. citizens and groups and most importantly make a difference in the lives of Barbadians. Today, it is an honour to embark on this exciting journey to see what new investments and impact we can make together.”