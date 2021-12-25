First Christmas Message by President Dame Sandra Mason | Loop Barbados

As we celebrate our first Christmas as a republic, it is an honour and a special privilege for me as the first homegrown Head of State to greet Barbadians at home and abroad, residents in our beautiful country and visitors who have chosen to spend th