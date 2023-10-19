First Cayman Airways flight lands in Barbados Loop Barbados

Barbados’ newest non-stop service from the Cayman Islands will offer gateway to several key destinations.

The inaugural Cayman Airways flight out of Grand Cayman arrived in Barbados today, Wednesday, October 18, around 11:20 am, with a welcoming ceremony which included a water salute from the Barbados Fire Service, the sweet sounds of the steel pan, stilt walkers and masquerade dancers.

Travellers disembarking from the brand-new Boeing 737 Max8, which boasts of a capacity of 160 persons, received red carpet treatment.

The contingent included President and Chief Executive Officer of Cayman Airways, Fabian Whorme, members of the Cayman Airways Board, representatives from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) and prominent members of the Barbadian diaspora.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of BTMI, Craig Hinds said that the direct service will strengthen Barbados’ position as a travel hub and offer some relief to intra-regional travel.

“Regional travel has often faced challenges, including complex connecting flights and layovers. The introduction of this direct service will alleviate some of these challenges, making it more convenient for travellers from the Northern Caribbean to experience the warmth, hospitality and the products that Barbados has to offer,” said Hinds.

He expressed that there was a demand for the flight, as there is an expansive Barbadian diaspora in the Cayman Islands.

“Today, among Caymanians, you will find many Barbadians holding key jobs such as policemen, prison officers, doctors, accountants and bankers. It is our hope that with this initiative these professionals will have the opportunity to come home more frequently to connect with family and friends.”

The direct route, will run weekly on Wednesday, until mid-November. Flights are likely to increase to twice weekly during the winter season.

The BTMI CEO (Acting) added that the new route will also provide convenient connections to the West Coast of the United States.

“This new route will also serve as a vital gateway to several key destinations, including Jamaica, Havana, and notably, Los Angeles. Presently, travellers on the West Coast have limited options when travelling to the Caribbean and with the introduction of this route, we will provide another way for those travellers to reach Barbados,” Hinds disclosed.

Fabian Whorms, CEO and President of Cayman Airways noted that new service was a first for the Caribbean.

“This service represents a milestone in air connectivity within the Caribbean region and is one of the longest non-stop scheduled intra-Caribbean flights ever undertaken by any airline. It impressively spans from almost the very west of the Caribbean to the absolute east.”

“I encourage all of Barbados to embrace support and most of all utilise this new service. For the route to be successful, for it to be viable like any new airline route, it inherently depends on the level of demand that is there for the service,” Whorms remarked.