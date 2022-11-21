Fire service responds to mass casualty along West coast Loop Barbados

Officers of the Barbados Fire Service are on the scene of a collision between two public service vehicles (PSVs) along Highway 1 in Prospect, St James.

The time of the call to the Fire Service Control was 6:30 am, today, Monday, November 21, 2022.

The response was dispatched from Arch Hall – Leading Fire Office Sandiford and three officers with water tender five; and from the Bridgetown Fire Station – SubOfficer Nicholls and two with rescue tender one.

At the scene, the officers are all under the command of Divisional Officer Tremelle Perch.

From reports, the Jaws-of-Life apparatus has been used to free at least one commuter in the accident.