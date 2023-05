In the space of under three hours, two different fires were holding the attention of officers from the Barbados Fire Service this afternoon, Saturday, May 27, 2023.

A fire at Kirtons, St Philip, was reported into Control at 12:22 pm. The response was fours fire officers and one water tender from Worthing Fire Station.

Over in The Pine, St Michael, a rubbish fire was called in at 2:49 p. Four personnel from the Bridgetown Fire Station were dispatched to tend the blaze.