Fire responds to crash involving two Transport Board buses Loop Barbados

Police have confirmed the smash up between two buses from the Transport Board.

The accident happened along the West Coast, on Highway 1 in the vicinity of Thunder Bay, Lower Carlton.

The Barbados Fire Service received the call at 9:18 am today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The response was one water tender and one rescue tender from the Arch Hall Fire Station with seven fire officers under the command of DO McAllister.

Police are on the scene.

UPDATE: 11am

The road along Highway 1 remains impassable in the Lower Carlton area, as a result of the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, use alternate routes and divert around the accident in the vicinity of Thunder Bay.

Police investigations at the scene are ongoing.