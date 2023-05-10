Fire officers emotionally scarred from fatal fires Loop Barbados

Fire officers feel hurt and pain when persons lose their lives in fires or are found amongst the burnt remains of a fire.

In the aftermath of a house fire yesterday, May 8, at Heddings, St Philip, where the bodies of a 43-year-old mother Kim-Marie Greenidge and her young eight-year-old daughter Nazariah Greenidge were discovered after the blaze was extinguished, the fire officers who attended the blaze are still shaken.

It is not an easy task. It is quite emotional…

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, today, May 9, Leading Fire Officer/Research Officer Natasha Forde told the media, that experience is not one that any officer would ever forget.

A fire officer for 17, almost 18 years, when asked how her colleagues are coping just 24 hours after that call, she had to take a deep breath and compose herself first, before responding. Having experienced a similar yet different call where an elderly man was the victim, she said the question posed sent her back to that call in Christ Church when she was attached to the Worthing Fire Station years ago. To her left, Fire and Life Safety Officer with the Fire Prevention Unit, Rozel Davis, who has five years under her belt, recalled her first fatal fire call to Oldbury St George, when she was at St John Fire Station.

Swallowing hard, Forde explained:

“In terms of the fatalities that we have had thus far for this year, persons seem to think that because members of the Barbados Fire Service are accustomed to responding to house fires and seeing death, that it does not bother them in any way, but realistically speaking, and I can tell you, yesterday was an emotional one.”

The Heddings fire was reported around 4:30 am on Monday morning.

But in a house fire, it is a totally different feeling

Forde said learning about the deaths and the ages of the deceased was no easy blow to the responders.

“A mother and an eight-year-old daughter, at the end of the day, remember fire officers also have families. They have mothers, they have daughters, and when you see things like that you relate it back to your own. It is not an easy task. It is quite emotional, to the point that luckily for us, the department, we have persons who are willing to come in and do counselling and talk with the officers so that they have that avenue.”

She said officers need to relieve that stress and offload that burden because it can weigh heavily on the mind, spirit and heart.

Furthermore, she said, “We have young officers who have never been exposed to anything like this before.”

Her younger counterpart Davis, said she still remembers how they found the elderly woman in the doorway. The image has not left her.

But Forde said, for many it’s not just the photographic image in your memory, in a fire your olfactory senses are engaged and the smell leaves a lasting impression too.

“Anybody knowing the smell, of burning flesh, it is something that is so pungent, you can bathe over a week and you still have this smell, you still smell it like as if you were there.

“So at the end of the day, if you see officers clamming up, I don’t want to say clamming up, but stepping back or being withdrawn, it is never an easy process, especially knowing somebody has gone the way they went. Accidents? We know those happen. But in a house fire, it is a totally different feeling.”

House fires for 2023 as of May 9 stand at 31, and of those, three are associated with four fatalities.