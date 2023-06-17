Fire officers control Kirtons grass fire Loop Barbados

A grass fire in Kirtons, St Philip occupied the attention of four fire officers of the Barbados Fire Service last night.

Three fire officers under the command of Leading Fire Officer Anderson Walkes managed and contained the blaze. The time of call for the fire was 6:47 pm, Saturday, June 17. The response came from St John Fire Station.

The fire cast a bright glow that could be seen from the surrounding districts of Rices, Cave Land and Heddings along with plumes of smoke.

At the same time that the fire officers were controlling the grass fire in the south of the island, their colleagues were in the north assisting at a road accident in Greenidges, St Lucy.